Dr. Miriam Mikhael, DC
Overview
Dr. Miriam Mikhael, DC is a Chiropractor in Chicago, IL.
Locations
Chiro4Health & Acupuncture300 W Adams St Ste 326, Chicago, IL 60606 Directions (847) 239-0888
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Incredible chiropractor!! I was dealing with tinnitus (ringing in the ear) and after a few sessions, it is completely gone. I am blown away by her knowledge and ability to treat this incredible annoying issue. Definitely make an appointment ASAP!
About Dr. Miriam Mikhael, DC
- Chiropractic
- English, Arabic
- 1407820327
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mikhael has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mikhael accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mikhael has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mikhael speaks Arabic.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Mikhael. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mikhael.
