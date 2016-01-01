See All Family Doctors in Winter Garden, FL
Miriam Carnemolla, APRN

Family Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Miriam Carnemolla, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Winter Garden, FL. 

Miriam Carnemolla works at Primary Care Specialists of Orlando in Winter Garden, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Primary Care+ WG
    3131 Daniels Rd Ste 106, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 634-4026
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Kissimmee

About Miriam Carnemolla, APRN

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
English
NPI Number
  • 1235465162
1235465162
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

