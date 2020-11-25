Miriam Benoff has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Miriam Benoff, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Miriam Benoff, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Hackensack, NJ.
Miriam Benoff works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bsd Nephrology and Hypertension360 Essex St Ste 304, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (551) 996-8100
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Miriam Benoff?
Miriam Benoff is empathic, caring and an extremely thorough medical professional. She provides comprehensive care, and has the patient’s best interest at hand. She cares about her patient’s overall health and well-being. Miriam takes her time to listen and never rushes appointments. Additionally, she provides good referrals when needed. She’s the best, and I wouldn’t mind seeing her for all my medical appointments!
About Miriam Benoff, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1861504169
Frequently Asked Questions
Miriam Benoff accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Miriam Benoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Miriam Benoff works at
17 patients have reviewed Miriam Benoff. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Miriam Benoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Miriam Benoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Miriam Benoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.