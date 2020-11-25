See All Nurse Practitioners in Hackensack, NJ
Overview

Miriam Benoff, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Hackensack, NJ. 

Miriam Benoff works at Hackensack Neuroscience Center in Hackensack, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bsd Nephrology and Hypertension
    360 Essex St Ste 304, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (551) 996-8100
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    MultiPlan
    QualCare

    Nov 25, 2020
    Miriam Benoff is empathic, caring and an extremely thorough medical professional. She provides comprehensive care, and has the patient’s best interest at hand. She cares about her patient’s overall health and well-being. Miriam takes her time to listen and never rushes appointments. Additionally, she provides good referrals when needed. She’s the best, and I wouldn’t mind seeing her for all my medical appointments!
    Cheryl R — Nov 25, 2020
    About Miriam Benoff, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861504169
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Miriam Benoff has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Miriam Benoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Miriam Benoff works at Hackensack Neuroscience Center in Hackensack, NJ. View the full address on Miriam Benoff’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Miriam Benoff. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Miriam Benoff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Miriam Benoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Miriam Benoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

