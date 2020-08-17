Dr. Miri Daly, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miri Daly, DNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Miri Daly, DNP is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Enfield, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Doctor of Nursing Practice, University of Messachusetts, Amherst and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Johnson Memorial Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Daly works at
Locations
Enfield Womens Health141 Hazard Ave Ste B, Enfield, CT 06082 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Johnson Memorial Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Daly since 2005. I love her. She has always been very understanding and very thorough. Sometimes the wait time is a bit longer, but I really love having her as a doctor. I have always had a clean exam room, and sterile equipment. I would definitely recommend her.
About Dr. Miri Daly, DNP
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 10 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1245211721
Education & Certifications
- Doctor of Nursing Practice, University of Messachusetts, Amherst
- Hebrew University Hadassah Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daly has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daly speaks Hebrew.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Daly. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daly.
