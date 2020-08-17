See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Enfield, CT
Dr. Miri Daly, DNP

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3 (14)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Miri Daly, DNP is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Enfield, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Doctor of Nursing Practice, University of Messachusetts, Amherst and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Johnson Memorial Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Daly works at Enfield Womens Health in Enfield, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Enfield Womens Health
    141 Hazard Ave Ste B, Enfield, CT 06082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital
  • Johnson Memorial Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Antidepressant Therapy
Anxiety
Acne
Antidepressant Therapy
Anxiety

Acne Chevron Icon
Antidepressant Therapy Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hirsutism Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vista Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Miri Daly, DNP

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    NPI Number
    • 1245211721
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Doctor of Nursing Practice, University of Messachusetts, Amherst
    Undergraduate School
    • Hebrew University Hadassah Hosp
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Miri Daly, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Daly has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Daly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Daly. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

