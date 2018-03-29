See All Nurse Practitioners in Albuquerque, NM
Mireya Becerra, FNP-C Icon-share Share Profile

Mireya Becerra, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Mireya Becerra, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Albuquerque, NM. 

Mireya Becerra works at Champaign Dental Group in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Anita M Velasco, NP
Anita M Velasco, NP
8 (10)
View Profile
Leyna R Inberg, NP
Leyna R Inberg, NP
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Champaign Dental Group
    3900 Juan Tabo Blvd Ne, Albuquerque, NM 87111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 298-1010

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Diabetes
Hypertension
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Diabetes
Hypertension

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Medication Issues Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.6
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Mireya Becerra?

Mar 29, 2018
Wondeful healthcare professional! We need more like Mireya Becerra. She is professional and has more information and insight than some doctors i have seen. Thank You. Diane B.
Diane B in Albuquerque NM — Mar 29, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Mireya Becerra, FNP-C
How would you rate your experience with Mireya Becerra, FNP-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Mireya Becerra to family and friends

Mireya Becerra's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Mireya Becerra

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Mireya Becerra, FNP-C.

About Mireya Becerra, FNP-C

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1871927863
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Mireya Becerra, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mireya Becerra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Mireya Becerra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Mireya Becerra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Mireya Becerra works at Champaign Dental Group in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Mireya Becerra’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Mireya Becerra. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mireya Becerra.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mireya Becerra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mireya Becerra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Mireya Becerra, FNP-C?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.