Miranda Thurman, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Miranda Thurman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Miranda Thurman, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Miranda Thurman, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in East Prairie, MO.
Miranda Thurman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ferguson Medical Group320 N Lincoln St, East Prairie, MO 63845 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- AlohaCare
- Altura Benefits
- American Republic
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Care 1st Health Plan
- Cigna
- Community Health Group
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- DenteMax
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Florida Blue
- Freedom Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Health Net
- HealthLink
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- L.A. Care Health Plan
- Medica
- Medicaid of Arkansas
- Medicaid of Illinois
- Medicaid of Kentucky
- Medicaid of Missouri
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- Medicare
- Memorial Hermann Physician Network
- Midwest Health Plan
- Moda Health
- MultiPlan
- Novitas Solutions, Inc.
- Optimum HealthCare
- Peach State Health Plan
- PHCS
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Saint Francis Health Network
- Simply Healthcare
- Sunshine Health
- The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
- Tricare
- UniCare
- Union Pacific Railroad Employee Health Systems
- UnitedHealth Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Miranda Thurman?
It was a follow up visit. Everything was great.
About Miranda Thurman, NP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1891074274
Frequently Asked Questions
Miranda Thurman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Miranda Thurman accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Miranda Thurman using Healthline FindCare.
Miranda Thurman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Miranda Thurman works at
11 patients have reviewed Miranda Thurman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Miranda Thurman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Miranda Thurman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Miranda Thurman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.