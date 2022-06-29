Miranda Marcus, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Miranda Marcus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Miranda Marcus, CNM
Miranda Marcus, CNM is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL.
Miranda Marcus works at
Lee Community Healthcare Ob/Gyn - S Fort Myers9800 S Healthpark Dr Ste 205, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 488-4922
Everyone done an outstanding job! Miranda did do a great job explaining any questions and concerns we had and we look forward to our next visit!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- Female
- 1407255953
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee Memorial Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- HealthPark Medical Center
- Cape Coral Hospital
Miranda Marcus has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Miranda Marcus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Miranda Marcus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Miranda Marcus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Miranda Marcus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Miranda Marcus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.