See All Orthopedic Surgeons in North Kansas City, MO
Miranda Maberry, APRN Icon-share Share Profile

Miranda Maberry, APRN

Orthopedic Surgery
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Miranda Maberry, APRN is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. 

Miranda Maberry works at Northland Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in North Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northland Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
    2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 1230, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Miranda Maberry?

Photo: Miranda Maberry, APRN
How would you rate your experience with Miranda Maberry, APRN?
  • Likelihood of recommending Miranda Maberry to family and friends

Miranda Maberry's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Miranda Maberry

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Miranda Maberry, APRN.

About Miranda Maberry, APRN

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1295499812
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health

Frequently Asked Questions

Miranda Maberry, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Miranda Maberry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Miranda Maberry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Miranda Maberry works at Northland Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in North Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Miranda Maberry’s profile.

Miranda Maberry has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Miranda Maberry.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Miranda Maberry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Miranda Maberry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.