Minija Abraham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Minija Abraham, WHCNP
Overview
Minija Abraham, WHCNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Dallas, TX.
Locations
- 1 6303 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 266-0130
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
Ratings & Reviews
I was a patient of Dr. Minija Abraham for a few weeks before I was transferred for delivery as she does not deliver her patients. I joined her very late she was pretty much my last hope since many doctors refused to take me in since I was past 25 weeks. She made me take charge of my pregnancy since I was sort of laid back about it. She caught my thyroid when other doctors couldn’t. She was over patient with my and showed concern. I only wish she had a female sonographer available. The female at the front deak was so very kind. I would recommend her to other pregnant women too.
About Minija Abraham, WHCNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1821152844
