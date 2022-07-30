Mindy Shook, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mindy Shook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mindy Shook, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Mindy Shook, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Longview, TX.
Mindy Shook works at
Locations
1
Regional Clinics802 Medical Dr Ste 300, Longview, TX 75605 Directions (903) 232-1622
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am not one to go to the doctor, not had great experiences in the past. When Mindy was recommended, I was hesitant at first. I needed a physician that addressed my concerns, so I called to make an appointment. She is compassionate and straight forward with what she believes is best. I believe I have now found my forever doctor.
About Mindy Shook, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1477992659
Frequently Asked Questions
Mindy Shook has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Mindy Shook accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mindy Shook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mindy Shook works at
51 patients have reviewed Mindy Shook. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mindy Shook.
