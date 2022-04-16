See All Nurse Practitioners in Baltimore, MD
Mindy Poorman, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile

Mindy Poorman, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Mindy Poorman, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Baltimore, MD. 

Mindy Poorman works at Absolutecare Inc in Baltimore, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Emily Boegner, NP
Emily Boegner, NP
0 (0)
View Profile
Christopher Englert, CRNP
Christopher Englert, CRNP
10 (38)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    C3 Powered By Absolutecare LLC
    1040 Park Ave Ste 200, Baltimore, MD 21201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 738-0300
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Mindy Poorman?

    Apr 16, 2022
    She really cares about her patients, every since she left the care has went downhill for me, i am about to change doctors offices because she's gone
    Kevin Tyson — Apr 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Mindy Poorman, ARNP
    How would you rate your experience with Mindy Poorman, ARNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Mindy Poorman to family and friends

    Mindy Poorman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Mindy Poorman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Mindy Poorman, ARNP.

    About Mindy Poorman, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790011377
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mindy Poorman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Mindy Poorman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mindy Poorman works at Absolutecare Inc in Baltimore, MD. View the full address on Mindy Poorman’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Mindy Poorman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mindy Poorman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mindy Poorman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mindy Poorman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Mindy Poorman, ARNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.