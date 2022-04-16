Mindy Poorman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Mindy Poorman, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Mindy Poorman, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Baltimore, MD.
Mindy Poorman works at
Locations
C3 Powered By Absolutecare LLC1040 Park Ave Ste 200, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (443) 738-0300
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mindy Poorman?
She really cares about her patients, every since she left the care has went downhill for me, i am about to change doctors offices because she's gone
About Mindy Poorman, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1790011377
Frequently Asked Questions
