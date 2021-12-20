Dr. Pelz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mindy Pelz, DC
Dr. Mindy Pelz, DC is a Chiropractor in San Jose, CA.
Mindy H. Pelz Chiropractic Corp.115 PASEO DE SAN ANTONIO, San Jose, CA 95112 Directions (408) 298-8092
Ratings & Reviews
Of all the chiropractic adjustments I have had from a number of chiropractors, Dr. Mindy's have been the most productive.
About Dr. Mindy Pelz, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1740391564
Dr. Pelz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pelz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pelz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pelz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pelz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.