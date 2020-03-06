Mindy Maglione, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mindy Maglione is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mindy Maglione, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Mindy Maglione, NP is an Adult Health Nurse Practitioner in Wilmington, NC.
Mindy Maglione works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Graybar Chiropractic & Rehab2110 S 17th St, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 550-2028
-
2
Coastal Internal Medicine PA2032 S 17th St Ste 101, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 442-8908
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mindy Maglione?
Short wait time. Mindy is friendly, knowledgable and approachable. Answers questions. Never makes you feel rushed.
About Mindy Maglione, NP
- Adult Health Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1255501540
Frequently Asked Questions
Mindy Maglione has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Mindy Maglione has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mindy Maglione works at
3 patients have reviewed Mindy Maglione. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mindy Maglione.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mindy Maglione, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mindy Maglione appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.