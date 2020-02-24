See All Physicians Assistants in Largo, FL
Mindy Romanov Ley, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Mindy Romanov Ley, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Mindy Romanov Ley, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Largo, FL. 

Mindy Romanov Ley works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Largo in Largo, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Largo
    8250 Bryan Dairy Rd Ste 250, Largo, FL 33777 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 349-6801

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane Defyne Chevron Icon
Restylane Refyne Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Mindy Romanov Ley?

    Feb 24, 2020
    Both my daughter and I have seen Mindy. My visit was for topical pre cancers. Mindy treated me there at the office. Options were discussed but I opted for the treatment at the office. Mindy is very efficient and informative all while being compassionate. In the case of my daughter, Mindy listened to my daughter and very well at this point may have found a critical situation and we are on the right track to getting the process started. I give her 5 stars +!
    Tommy Z — Feb 24, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Mindy Romanov Ley, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Mindy Romanov Ley, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Mindy Romanov Ley to family and friends

    Mindy Romanov Ley's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Mindy Romanov Ley

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Mindy Romanov Ley, PA-C.

    About Mindy Romanov Ley, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1043689763
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mindy Romanov Ley, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mindy Romanov Ley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Mindy Romanov Ley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Mindy Romanov Ley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mindy Romanov Ley works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Largo in Largo, FL. View the full address on Mindy Romanov Ley’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Mindy Romanov Ley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mindy Romanov Ley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mindy Romanov Ley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mindy Romanov Ley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.