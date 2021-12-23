Mindy Farmer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Mindy Farmer, APN
Mindy Farmer, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Hot Springs, AR.
CHI St. Vincent Primary Care - 70W1707 Airport Rd, Hot Springs, AR 71913 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Mindy listens to your questions and does her very best to get a solution. She is very knowledgeable and friendly. Bessie on her team is equally as awesome & positive.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1386601011
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
13 patients have reviewed Mindy Farmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mindy Farmer.
