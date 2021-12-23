See All Nurse Practitioners in Hot Springs, AR
Mindy Farmer, APN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (13)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Mindy Farmer, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Hot Springs, AR. 

Mindy Farmer works at CHI St. Vincent Primary Care - 70W in Hot Springs, AR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI St. Vincent Primary Care - 70W
    1707 Airport Rd, Hot Springs, AR 71913 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
About Mindy Farmer, APN

  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
  • English
  • Female
  • 1386601011
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • CHI St. Vincent Infirmary

Frequently Asked Questions

Mindy Farmer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Mindy Farmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Mindy Farmer works at CHI St. Vincent Primary Care - 70W in Hot Springs, AR. View the full address on Mindy Farmer’s profile.

13 patients have reviewed Mindy Farmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mindy Farmer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mindy Farmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mindy Farmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

