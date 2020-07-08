See All Counselors in New Port Richey, FL
Mindy Duran, MA

Counseling
3.5 (12)
Overview

Mindy Duran, MA is a Counselor in New Port Richey, FL. 

Mindy Duran works at Miriam Zicht Ph.d. P.A. in New Port Richey, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Miriam Zicht Ph.d. P.A.
    5315 Trouble Creek Rd, New Port Richey, FL 34652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 849-5588
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Mindy Duran, MA

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134278161
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mindy Duran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Mindy Duran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mindy Duran works at Miriam Zicht Ph.d. P.A. in New Port Richey, FL. View the full address on Mindy Duran’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Mindy Duran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mindy Duran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mindy Duran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mindy Duran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

