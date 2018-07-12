See All Chiropractors in Chicago, IL
Dr. Mindy Cramer, DC

Chiropractic
Dr. Mindy Cramer, DC is a Chiropractor in Chicago, IL. They completed their fellowship with Academy Of Chiropractic Orthopedists

Dr. Cramer works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Osher Center for Integrative Medicine
    150 E Huron St Ste 1100, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 926-3627

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Injuries Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sciatica
Shoulder Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sprain
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Dawn Geras in Chicago, IL — Jul 12, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mindy Cramer, DC

    • Chiropractic
    • English
    • 1437172988
    Fellowship
    • Academy Of Chiropractic Orthopedists
    • National University Of Health Sciences
    Dr. Mindy Cramer, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cramer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cramer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cramer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cramer works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Cramer’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cramer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cramer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cramer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cramer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

