Dr. Combs has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mindi Combs, OD
Overview
Dr. Mindi Combs, OD is an Optometrist in Norman, OK.
Dr. Combs works at
Locations
Arthur Kevin Young Eyecare Center Inc.1220 E Robinson St, Norman, OK 73071 Directions (405) 360-3590
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mindi Combs, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1487087714
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Combs accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Combs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Combs works at
