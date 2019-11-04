Mina Bear has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Mina Bear
Offers telehealth
Overview
Mina Bear is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY.
Mina Bear works at
Locations
-
1
U of L Physicians After Hours Program5100 Outer Loop, Louisville, KY 40219 Directions (502) 968-6226
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mina Bear?
Mina is a great NP. She;s thoughtful, patient, has great listening and diagnostic knowledge and is thorough. 5+ stars!
About Mina Bear
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1528438124
Frequently Asked Questions
Mina Bear accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mina Bear has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mina Bear works at
3 patients have reviewed Mina Bear. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mina Bear.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mina Bear, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mina Bear appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.