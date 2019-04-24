Milton Spivack, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Milton Spivack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Milton Spivack, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Milton Spivack, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ.
Milton Spivack works at
Locations
Southwest Geriatrics6890 E Sunrise Dr Ste 120-176, Tucson, AZ 85750 Directions (520) 314-3412
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Good listener! Takes his time to get to know your entire health situation. Very thorough with his questions. Has a quiet peaceful manner. We felt very comfortable with him.
About Milton Spivack, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1861732588
Milton Spivack has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Milton Spivack accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Milton Spivack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Milton Spivack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Milton Spivack.
