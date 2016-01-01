Dr. Milton Gearing II, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gearing II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Milton Gearing II, PHD
Overview
Dr. Milton Gearing II, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Plano, TX.
Dr. Gearing II works at Gearing Up
Locations
Gearing Up2415 Coit Rd Ste B, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 596-7229
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Milton Gearing II, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1740359553
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gearing II has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gearing II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gearing II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gearing II works at Gearing Up
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gearing II. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gearing II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gearing II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gearing II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.