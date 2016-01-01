See All Psychologists in Greenville, SC
Dr. Milt Lowder, PHD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Milt Lowder, PHD

Psychology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Milt Lowder, PHD is a Psychologist in Greenville, SC. 

Dr. Lowder works at www.LOWDERGROUP.com in Greenville, SC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    www.LOWDERGROUP.com
    127 W Antrim Dr, Greenville, SC 29607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 239-4110
  2. 2
    800 E Washington St Ste G, Greenville, SC 29601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Behavior Modification
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Counseling Services
Behavior Modification
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Counseling Services

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Lowder?

Photo: Dr. Milt Lowder, PHD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Milt Lowder, PHD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lowder to family and friends

Dr. Lowder's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Lowder

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Milt Lowder, PHD.

About Dr. Milt Lowder, PHD

Specialties
  • Psychology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1629197850
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Milt Lowder, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lowder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lowder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lowder works at www.LOWDERGROUP.com in Greenville, SC. View the full address on Dr. Lowder’s profile.

Dr. Lowder has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lowder.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lowder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lowder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Milt Lowder, PHD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.