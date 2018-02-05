See All Counselors in St George, UT
Milo Garcia, MALPC

Counseling
2.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
Milo Garcia, MALPC is a Counselor in St George, UT. 

Milo Garcia works at Behavioral Health Associates of Utah in St George, UT with other offices in Salt Lake City, UT, Manti, UT, Payson, UT, Richfield, UT, Vernal, UT and West Jordan, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Behavioral Health Associates of Utah-St George Office
    166 N 300 W Ste 1, St George, UT 84770 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    BHAU Murray Office
    214 E 4500 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 688-2428
    Behavioral Health Associates of Utah-Manti Office
    50 S Main St Ste 26, Manti, UT 84642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 688-2428
    Behavioral Health Associates of Utah-Payson Office
    1175 E 100 N Ste 204, Payson, UT 84651 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 688-2428
    Behavioral Health Associates of Utah-Richfield Office
    146 N Main St # 29B, Richfield, UT 84701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 688-2428
    BHAU Downtown Office
    357 S 200 E Ste 309, Salt Lake City, UT 84111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 688-2428
    Behavioral Health Associates of Utah-Vernal Office
    74 E Main St # 9B, Vernal, UT 84078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 688-2428
    Behavioral Health Associates of Utah-West Jordan Office
    8541 S Redwood Rd Ste A3, West Jordan, UT 84088 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 688-2428

ADHD Testing
Adolescent Counseling
Behavior Modification
ADHD Testing
Adolescent Counseling
Behavior Modification

ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Premera Blue Cross

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 05, 2018
    Milo is wonderful. He is down to earth, knowledgeable, & easy to talk to. I have learned nothing but great things working with him
    Kim in Utah — Feb 05, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Milo Garcia, MALPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English, American Sign Language and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1710045455
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Utah
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Milo Garcia, MALPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Milo Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Milo Garcia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Milo Garcia accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Milo Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Milo Garcia speaks American Sign Language and Spanish.

    5 patients have reviewed Milo Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Milo Garcia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Milo Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Milo Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

