Millie Kooistra has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Millie Kooistra
Offers telehealth
Overview
Millie Kooistra is a Nurse Practitioner in Terre Haute, IN.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 110 Crawford St, Terre Haute, IN 47807 Directions (812) 231-5678
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Millie Kooistra?
Very Satisfied with Millie as my PCP. She is knowledgeable and attentive to her patients. She is willing to listen to concerns; and responsive to issues such as medication changes or patient questions.
About Millie Kooistra
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1295279958
Frequently Asked Questions
Millie Kooistra accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Millie Kooistra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Millie Kooistra. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Millie Kooistra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Millie Kooistra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Millie Kooistra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.