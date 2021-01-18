Miles Hall, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Miles Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Miles Hall, MA
Overview
Miles Hall, MA is a Counselor in Federal Way, WA.
Miles Hall works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
South King County Office33530 1st Way S, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions (800) 560-1659
-
2
Pierce County Office3911 9th St SW # A211, Puyallup, WA 98373 Directions (253) 777-9782
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Miles Hall?
He really made a positive impact on me and our family. A family member saw Miles years ago and suggested I try him. I was really able to talk to someone without being made to doubt myself.
About Miles Hall, MA
- Counseling
- English, American Sign Language
- 1164829289
Frequently Asked Questions
Miles Hall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Miles Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Miles Hall works at
Miles Hall speaks American Sign Language.
11 patients have reviewed Miles Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Miles Hall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Miles Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Miles Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.