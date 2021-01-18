See All Counselors in Federal Way, WA
Miles Hall, MA Icon-share Share Profile

Miles Hall, MA

Counseling
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Miles Hall, MA is a Counselor in Federal Way, WA. 

Miles Hall works at Sunrise Couples Therapy in Federal Way, WA with other offices in Puyallup, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    South King County Office
    33530 1st Way S, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 560-1659
  2. 2
    Pierce County Office
    3911 9th St SW # A211, Puyallup, WA 98373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 777-9782

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Miles Hall?

Jan 18, 2021
He really made a positive impact on me and our family. A family member saw Miles years ago and suggested I try him. I was really able to talk to someone without being made to doubt myself.
Melvin — Jan 18, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Miles Hall, MA
How would you rate your experience with Miles Hall, MA?
  • Likelihood of recommending Miles Hall to family and friends

Miles Hall's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Miles Hall

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Miles Hall, MA.

About Miles Hall, MA

Specialties
  • Counseling
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, American Sign Language
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1164829289
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Miles Hall, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Miles Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Miles Hall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Miles Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

11 patients have reviewed Miles Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Miles Hall.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Miles Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Miles Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Miles Hall, MA?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.