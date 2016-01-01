Milena Rossius has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Milena Rossius, LPC
Overview
Milena Rossius, LPC is a Counselor in Philadelphia, PA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5043 FRANKFORD AVE, Philadelphia, PA 19124 Directions (215) 744-2233
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Milena Rossius, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1184964520
Frequently Asked Questions
Milena Rossius accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Milena Rossius has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Milena Rossius. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Milena Rossius.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Milena Rossius, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Milena Rossius appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.