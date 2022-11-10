Milady Mortimer-Oragwu, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Milady Mortimer-Oragwu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Milady Mortimer-Oragwu, APRN
Overview
Milady Mortimer-Oragwu, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Humble, TX.
Milady Mortimer-Oragwu works at
Locations
-
1
Family Practice Doctors PA1207 N Houston Ave, Humble, TX 77338 Directions (281) 570-2606Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Milady Mortimer-Oragwu?
I have been a patient of Milady Mortimer – Oragwu for several years. When I was diagnosed with cancer she was very compassionate. One Saturday I woke up and I could barely move my neck. She insisted that I come to the clinic. After her physical exam she sent me to the hospital. They said she had sent the wrong type of order but she talk to them and they immediately took me have test on my neck. It turned out I had a DVT/ in my Jugular vein.
About Milady Mortimer-Oragwu, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Creole, French and Spanish
- 1184863797
Frequently Asked Questions
Milady Mortimer-Oragwu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Milady Mortimer-Oragwu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Milady Mortimer-Oragwu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Milady Mortimer-Oragwu works at
Milady Mortimer-Oragwu speaks Creole, French and Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Milady Mortimer-Oragwu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Milady Mortimer-Oragwu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Milady Mortimer-Oragwu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Milady Mortimer-Oragwu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.