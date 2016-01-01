Dr. Mikiala Wells, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wells is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mikiala Wells, DDS
Overview
Dr. Mikiala Wells, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Kingsport, TN.
Dr. Wells works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental1647 E Stone Dr, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (844) 228-9820Monday10:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 1:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wells?
About Dr. Mikiala Wells, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1700429826
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wells has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wells works at
Dr. Wells has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wells.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wells, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wells appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.