Miki Ferguson, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (4)
Overview

Miki Ferguson, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY. 

Miki Ferguson works at Norton Children's Medical Group in Louisville, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Norton Neuroscience Institute
    210 E Gray St Ste 1105, Louisville, KY 40202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 583-1697
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 06, 2022
    Went in for check up after cancer treatment earlier in the year. Nurse Ferguson was polite, and kind. The office staff is great and wait time isn't to bad. Needed refill on medication and by the time I got home it was ready at store.
    Cynthia B. — Dec 06, 2022
    About Miki Ferguson, APRN

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1356689103
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Miki Ferguson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Miki Ferguson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Miki Ferguson works at Norton Children's Medical Group in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Miki Ferguson’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Miki Ferguson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Miki Ferguson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Miki Ferguson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Miki Ferguson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

