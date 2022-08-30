See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Columbus, OH
Dr. Mikhail Petrov, OD is an Optometrist in Columbus, OH. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    2358 E Main St, Columbus, OH 43209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 235-9393
    Aetna
    Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 30, 2022
    The words can't describe how caring and professional this doctor is Usually I never leave reviews but this is the first that I want to share with you It's so difficult these days to find a doctor who is passionate about what he does. He is very knowledgeable about his profession and goes way Beyond to help everyone who comes to see him. Very trustworthy and caring and you can feel it from the very first moment you enter his office. He and his beautiful wife will greed you like their royal guests Their smile says it all. I will tell you one thing that after your visit, you can be million percent sure that your prescription for your glasses or contacts are done perfect I recommend him to everyone from young kids to elderly people Thank you for everything you have done for me! My heart is at piece after I talk to you and of course My doors are always to you 24 hours a day thank you
    Alexander khvalsky — Aug 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mikhail Petrov, OD

    • Optometry
    • English, Russian
    • 1164632139
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Petrov has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Petrov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Petrov. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petrov.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petrov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petrov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

