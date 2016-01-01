Mike Salvatore IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mike Salvatore IV
Overview
Mike Salvatore IV is a Counselor in Murray, UT.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 5965 S 900 E, Murray, UT 84121 Directions (801) 263-7100
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mike Salvatore IV?
About Mike Salvatore IV
- Counseling
- English
- 1205175395
Frequently Asked Questions
Mike Salvatore IV has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Mike Salvatore IV.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mike Salvatore IV, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mike Salvatore IV appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.