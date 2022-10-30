See All Chiropractors in Morristown, TN
Overview

Dr. Mike Kirk, DC is a Chiropractor in Morristown, TN. They graduated from Life University In Marietta.

Dr. Kirk works at Kirk Health Clinic in Morristown, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mike D Kirk Dc
    1539 W Andrew Johnson Hwy, Morristown, TN 37814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 585-5556

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mike Kirk, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730154998
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Life University In Marietta
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mike Kirk, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kirk has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kirk accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Kirk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirk. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

