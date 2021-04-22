Mike Kim is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mike Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mike Kim
Offers telehealth
Overview
Mike Kim is a Psychologist in Albuquerque, NM.
Mike Kim works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Abq Psychiatric Services LLC2900 Louisiana Blvd NE Ste C1, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Directions (505) 884-7873
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mike Kim?
Dr Mike Kim is as professional as he is knowledgeable. I have never had need to take issue with his program or suggestions. I have been with him for over 4 years and I am very happy with his care.
About Mike Kim
- Psychology
- English
- 1104160910
Frequently Asked Questions
Mike Kim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Mike Kim accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mike Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mike Kim works at
37 patients have reviewed Mike Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mike Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mike Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mike Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.