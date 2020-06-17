See All Nurse Practitioners in Littleton, CO
Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (7)
Mike Corcoran, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Littleton, CO. 

Mike Corcoran works at Family Medicine Clinic in Littleton, CO.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Medicine Clinic
    6179 S Balsam Way Ste 110, Littleton, CO 80123 (303) 948-1570
    Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 17, 2020
    Mike is a great professional and LISTENS to what ever your health issue. Mike is thorough and honest with his assessment to help you with your situation.
    Tony K. — Jun 17, 2020
    About Mike Corcoran, RN

    Specialties
    Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1346210853
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mike Corcoran has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Mike Corcoran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Mike Corcoran works at Family Medicine Clinic in Littleton, CO.

    7 patients have reviewed Mike Corcoran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mike Corcoran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mike Corcoran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

