Mike Berkley, LAC

Acupuncture
5 (17)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Mike Berkley, LAC is an Acupuncturist in New York, NY. They specialize in Acupuncture, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from PACIFIC COLLEGE OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE.

Mike Berkley works at The Berkley Center for Reproductive Wellness in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Berkley Center for Reproductive Wellness
    16 E 40th St # 2, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (332) 240-6787

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Facial Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Fatigue Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(17)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jan 21, 2022
Mike was incredible! He was so great on an intake phone call explaining the whole process so thoroughly. He made sure to squeeze me in last minute to get acupuncture before and after my IVF transfer. He has shared so much knowledge about the process, throughout my journey of becoming pregnant to now being 14 weeks with a healthy baby! I recommend him to anyone that is interested in reproductive acupuncture to better their chances for IVF transfer. He is so friendly, kind, smart, informative, and flexible with scheduling.
Photo: Mike Berkley, LAC
About Mike Berkley, LAC

Specialties
  • Acupuncture
Years of Experience
  • 26 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1508177791
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • PACIFIC COLLEGE OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions

Mike Berkley, LAC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mike Berkley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Mike Berkley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Mike Berkley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Mike Berkley works at The Berkley Center for Reproductive Wellness in New York, NY. View the full address on Mike Berkley’s profile.

17 patients have reviewed Mike Berkley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mike Berkley.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mike Berkley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mike Berkley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

