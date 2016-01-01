Mikail Bass, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mikail Bass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mikail Bass, LCSW
Overview
Mikail Bass, LCSW is a Psychotherapist in Chicago, IL.
Mikail Bass works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy321 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60654 Directions (786) 244-2403Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mikail Bass?
About Mikail Bass, LCSW
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1568924561
Frequently Asked Questions
Mikail Bass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mikail Bass works at
2 patients have reviewed Mikail Bass. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mikail Bass.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mikail Bass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mikail Bass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.