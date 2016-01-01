See All Gastroenterologists in Murrells Inlet, SC
Mika Zeeryp, FNP Icon-share Share Profile

Mika Zeeryp, FNP

Gastroenterology
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Mika Zeeryp, FNP is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Murrells Inlet, SC. 

Mika Zeeryp works at Tidelands Health Gastroenterology in Murrells Inlet, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tidelands Health Gastroenterology at Murrells Inlet
    4040 Highway 17 Unit 302, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 652-8290

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
  • Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Mika Zeeryp?

Photo: Mika Zeeryp, FNP
How would you rate your experience with Mika Zeeryp, FNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Mika Zeeryp to family and friends

Mika Zeeryp's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Mika Zeeryp

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Mika Zeeryp, FNP.

About Mika Zeeryp, FNP

Specialties
  • Gastroenterology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1952067662
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Mika Zeeryp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Mika Zeeryp works at Tidelands Health Gastroenterology in Murrells Inlet, SC. View the full address on Mika Zeeryp’s profile.

Mika Zeeryp has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Mika Zeeryp.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mika Zeeryp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mika Zeeryp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Mika Zeeryp, FNP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.