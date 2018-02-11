Dr. Vargas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miguelina Vargas, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Miguelina Vargas, PHD is a Psychologist in Colorado Springs, CO.
Dr. Vargas works at
Locations
Dr Miguelina J Vargas Psychologist LLC1304 N Academy Blvd Ste 204, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Directions (719) 205-4309
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She is an outstanding psychologist!! Very knowledgeable and consistent! She genuinely cares about empowering you and supporting you on your journey.
About Dr. Miguelina Vargas, PHD
- Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vargas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Vargas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vargas.
