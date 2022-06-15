See All Rheumatologists in El Paso, TX
Rheumatology
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Miguel Rodriguez, AGACNP-BC is a Rheumatology Specialist in El Paso, TX. 

Miguel Rodriguez works at Texas Arthritis Center in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Arthritis Center
    2270 Joe Battle Blvd, El Paso, TX 79938 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 213-1682
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Autoimmune Diseases
Musculoskeletal Pain
Rheumatic Diseases
Treatment frequency



Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Diseases Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 15, 2022
    Miguel Rodriguez is punctual and always takes the time to listen to my concerns. Thank you.
    Anna Mondragon — Jun 15, 2022
    About Miguel Rodriguez, AGACNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    NPI Number
    • 1568854966
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas at El Paso - Master's in Nursing
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Miguel Rodriguez, AGACNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Miguel Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Miguel Rodriguez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Miguel Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Miguel Rodriguez works at Texas Arthritis Center in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Miguel Rodriguez’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Miguel Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Miguel Rodriguez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Miguel Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Miguel Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

