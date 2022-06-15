Miguel Rodriguez, AGACNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Miguel Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Miguel Rodriguez, AGACNP-BC
Miguel Rodriguez, AGACNP-BC is a Rheumatology Specialist in El Paso, TX.
Texas Arthritis Center2270 Joe Battle Blvd, El Paso, TX 79938 Directions (915) 213-1682Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Miguel Rodriguez is punctual and always takes the time to listen to my concerns. Thank you.
About Miguel Rodriguez, AGACNP-BC
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1568854966
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas at El Paso - Master's in Nursing
Miguel Rodriguez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Miguel Rodriguez accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Miguel Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Miguel Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Miguel Rodriguez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Miguel Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Miguel Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.