Dr. Miguel Gonzalez, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miguel Gonzalez, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Miguel Gonzalez, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Lake Mary, FL.
Dr. Gonzalez works at
Locations
-
1
New Day Therapy and Counseling Center, LLC600 Rinehart Rd, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (386) 259-0647
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc. d/b/a Florida Blue
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gonzalez?
He is the best Dr you can trust!!
About Dr. Miguel Gonzalez, PHD
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1134366792
Education & Certifications
- University of Puerto Rico
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gonzalez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gonzalez accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gonzalez works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.