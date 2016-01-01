See All Nurse Practitioners in El Paso, TX
Miguel Caro, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Miguel Caro, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in El Paso, TX. 

Miguel Caro works at Northeast Family Clinic & Pediatrics in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northeast Family Clinic & Pediatrics
    9740 Dyer St Ste 111-112, El Paso, TX 79924 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 500-5030
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Miguel Caro, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598936718
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Miguel Caro, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Miguel Caro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Miguel Caro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Miguel Caro works at Northeast Family Clinic & Pediatrics in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Miguel Caro’s profile.

    Miguel Caro has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Miguel Caro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Miguel Caro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Miguel Caro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

