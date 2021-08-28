Dr. Bosch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miguel Bosch, OD
Dr. Miguel Bosch, OD is an Optometrist in Augusta, GA.
Lenscrafters #3643450 Wrightsboro Rd Ste 1325, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions (706) 736-9929
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
He is so knowledgeable and friendly! I actually learn things about my eyes that I didn't even know to ask about. I would wait hours if I needed to, but that hasn't been the case(:
- Optometry
- English
- 1750464178
Dr. Bosch accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bosch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bosch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bosch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bosch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bosch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.