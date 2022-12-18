See All Chiropractors in Reno, NV
Dr. Micky Doyle, DC

Chiropractic
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Micky Doyle, DC is a Chiropractor in Reno, NV. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus and is affiliated with Northern Nevada Medical Center, Renown Regional Medical Center, Renown South Meadows Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Doyle works at CHIROPRACTIC HEALTH CENTER in Reno, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Chiropractic Health Center
    Chiropractic Health Center
294 E Moana Ln Ste 28, Reno, NV 89502
(775) 829-7575

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northern Nevada Medical Center
  • Renown Regional Medical Center
  • Renown South Meadows Medical Center
  • Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Arthropathy of Spinal Facet Joint Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Basilar Migraine Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Classic Migraine Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Common Migraine Chevron Icon
Cough Headache Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Headache-Free Migraine Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hypertension Headache Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
Lordosis Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Lower Half Headache Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mild Headache Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Headache Chevron Icon
Recurrent Headache Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica as Seen in Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis With Unilateral Unsegmented Bar Chevron Icon
Severe Headache Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylarthritis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 18, 2022
    My wife and I have both used Micky for years with excellent results & never a bad experience. We trust him. He has a gifted touch and uses gentle techniques versus the sudden wrenching more typical of other chiropractors.
    John and Linda — Dec 18, 2022
    About Dr. Micky Doyle, DC

    Education & Certifications

    Dr. Micky Doyle, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doyle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Doyle has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Doyle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Doyle works at CHIROPRACTIC HEALTH CENTER in Reno, NV. View the full address on Dr. Doyle’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Doyle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doyle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doyle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doyle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

