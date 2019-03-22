See All Nurse Practitioners in Midland, TX
Mickey Thomas, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Mickey Thomas, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Midland, TX. 

Mickey Thomas works at Complete Care Midland Practice in Midland, TX with other offices in Odessa, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Complete Care Midland Practice
    1701 N Loop 250 W, Midland, TX 79707 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (432) 219-4422
  2. 2
    Permian Prompt Care
    1940 E 42nd St Ste B, Odessa, TX 79762 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (432) 226-9792

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Odessa Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Anxiety
Asthma
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Anxiety
Asthma

Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Exam Chevron Icon
CDL Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Gynecological Examination Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Mickey Thomas, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1225381908
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mickey Thomas, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mickey Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Mickey Thomas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Mickey Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Mickey Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mickey Thomas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mickey Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mickey Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

