See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Sparks, NV
Mickey Alegria, MFT Icon-share Share Profile

Mickey Alegria, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Mickey Alegria, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Sparks, NV. 

Mickey Alegria works at 20/20 Vision in Sparks, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Marriage & Family Therapists
Compare with other nearby providers
Ryan Clifford, LMFT
Ryan Clifford, LMFT
0 (0)
View Profile
Geri Goddard, MA
Geri Goddard, MA
4 (41)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Accs
    738 Prater Way, Sparks, NV 89431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 741-4531

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Mickey Alegria?

Photo: Mickey Alegria, MFT
How would you rate your experience with Mickey Alegria, MFT?
  • Likelihood of recommending Mickey Alegria to family and friends

Mickey Alegria's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Mickey Alegria

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Mickey Alegria, MFT.

About Mickey Alegria, MFT

Specialties
  • Marriage & Family Therapy
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1053591925
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Mickey Alegria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Mickey Alegria works at 20/20 Vision in Sparks, NV. View the full address on Mickey Alegria’s profile.

Mickey Alegria has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Mickey Alegria.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mickey Alegria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mickey Alegria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Mickey Alegria, MFT?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.