Michelle Yoo
Overview
Michelle Yoo is a Physician Assistant in Chandler, AZ.
Michelle Yoo works at
Locations
Chandler Office1100 S Dobson Rd Ste 100, Chandler, AZ 85286 Directions (480) 347-4300
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
She takes the time to listen and understand why the patient is there. I never feel rushed and she’s always ready to find another solution if something isn’t working
About Michelle Yoo
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1053655043
Michelle Yoo accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michelle Yoo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michelle Yoo works at
2 patients have reviewed Michelle Yoo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Yoo.
