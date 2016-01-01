See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Chicago, IL
Michelle Woo, APN Icon-share Share Profile

Michelle Woo, APN

Internal Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Michelle Woo, APN is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago.

Michelle Woo works at Oak Street Health Chinatown in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Chinatown
    2335 S Wentworth Ave Ste B, Chicago, IL 60616 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 795-4955
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Michelle Woo?

    Photo: Michelle Woo, APN
    How would you rate your experience with Michelle Woo, APN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Michelle Woo to family and friends

    Michelle Woo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Michelle Woo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Michelle Woo, APN.

    About Michelle Woo, APN

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1942690243
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Illinois at Chicago
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michelle Woo, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle Woo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Michelle Woo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Michelle Woo works at Oak Street Health Chinatown in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Michelle Woo’s profile.

    Michelle Woo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Woo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Woo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Woo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.