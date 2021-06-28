Michelle Williams has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Michelle Williams, PA-C
Michelle Williams, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Lexington, KY.
New Lexington Clinic Psc100 N Eagle Creek Dr, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 258-5353
Anthem
Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
First Health (Coventry Health Care)
MultiPlan
Michelle Williams has helped me with several issues. She cheered me on when I was loosing weight and held me accountable (without being judgmental) when I started gaining some of it back. She always listened to my concerns and answered any questions that I had. My greatest compliment for Michelle is that she made me feel comfortable. Most doctors seem to rush through appointments but I never felt rushed with Michelle. One thing I loved about her, is that when I was having issues with something see told me that we would try such-and-such but if that didn't work then we had other options and we would work from the most common solution to the least common. It was nice to know that there were other solutions to try if the first one didn't work. I wish more medical professionals would let people know that so we aren't depressed if the first solution doesn't work. Michelle is personable and very interested in her patient's health. I highly recommend her.
Michelle Williams accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michelle Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Michelle Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Williams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.