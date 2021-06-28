See All Physicians Assistants in Lexington, KY
Michelle Williams, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Michelle Williams, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Lexington, KY. 

Michelle Williams works at Lexington Clinic Orthopedics - Sports Medicine Center in Lexington, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New Lexington Clinic Psc
    100 N Eagle Creek Dr, Lexington, KY 40509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 258-5353
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Vance Johnson — Jun 28, 2021
    About Michelle Williams, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265401038
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michelle Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Michelle Williams works at Lexington Clinic Orthopedics - Sports Medicine Center in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Michelle Williams’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Michelle Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Williams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
