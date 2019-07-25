Michelle Wilcox is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle Wilcox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michelle Wilcox is a Nurse Practitioner in Cincinnati, OH.
Michelle Wilcox works at
Mercy Health6540 Winton Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45224 Directions (513) 385-4757
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
I work with at the same office with Michelle. She is the most caring health care provider you could find. She treats patients with dignity and honesty. She is a very wonderful APRN!
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1689162075
Michelle Wilcox has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Michelle Wilcox accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
3 patients have reviewed Michelle Wilcox. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Wilcox.
