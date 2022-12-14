Michelle Whitman, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle Whitman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michelle Whitman, PA-C
Overview
Michelle Whitman, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Scottsdale, AZ.
Michelle Whitman works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Dermatology of Arizona - Scottsdale - 8817 E Bell Rd8817 E Bell Rd Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (520) 503-3698Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Michelle Whitman?
Michelle was an absolute joy. She is very friendly & conscientious. I felt confident that I was in good hands. She really took the time to explain what she was looking for & if there were areas of concern or not. I definitely will see her in the future.
About Michelle Whitman, PA-C
- General Practice (Physician Assistant)
- English
- Female
- 1487103719
Frequently Asked Questions
Michelle Whitman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Michelle Whitman using Healthline FindCare.
Michelle Whitman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michelle Whitman works at
57 patients have reviewed Michelle Whitman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Whitman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Whitman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Whitman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.